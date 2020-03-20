Lubbock Co. Commissioner’s Court extends disaster declaration

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court met for a special session Friday March 20 amid the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The official agenda for the meeting said the court would “discuss, consider and/or take action” to extend a local disaster declaration.

The court said they asked all department heads in the county to submit the plans of what they were doing to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The extension passed unanimously.

It will end April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The declaration was originally passed March 13.

