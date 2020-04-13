Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court unanimously approves paying county employees under FMLA act directly affected by COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court unanimously approved to amend recommendations to pay county employees under the Family and Medical Leave Act who were directly affected by COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Since the last county commissioners meeting, approximately 28 employees used their sick leave, according to county HR.

The Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish said employees were now two weeks in to the 12-week FMLA school closures, meaning that daycares and school are closed.

HR recommended to the county commissioners to consider to approve the Lubbock County leave policy to be amended by the FMLA act to continue to pay county employees until the next county commissioners meeting on April 27th.