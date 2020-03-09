Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court unanimously recognizes April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas– Every day in Lubbock County, at least three children become victims of child abuse and neglect, according to Go Blue Lubbock.

The Lubbock County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously recognized the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness month.

Go Blue Lubbock is urging the community to wear blue every Friday in the month of April to raise awareness for child abuse, according to the South Plains Child Abuse Coalition.

“I just can’t see how an adult abuses children,” said Commissioner Gilbert Flores. “What causes this?”

Sexual abuse is about 10 percent and physical abuse is about 10 percent, said Carla Olson with SPCA and Natalie Harvvill with the United Way.

They also said that sometimes child abuse is a result of a presence of substance abuse in the home, or the children are just left unattended.

There’s also cases that parents need better parenting skills and better education, they said.

“That’s not a good outcome for the kids,” said Olson and Harvvill. “That’s why we’re working so hard on the prevention side.”

The Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish echoed both Olson and Harvvill’s sentiments and said that for all 1,126 child abuse cases in Lubbock County the community should raise awareness by wearing blue every Friday in the month of April.