Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court unanimously votes to extend disaster declaration to May 30

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously voted to extend the Lubbock County Disaster Declaration to May 30 during a live Zoom teleconference meeting.

The declaration was declared by the county on March 13.

The designation will allow local courts to modify their dockets over the next few weeks, as well as allow Lubbock County to apply for reimbursement from the federal government for money spent, according to a release from the county.

The declaration also discussed what businesses were considered essential, what activities were allowed and what was considered essential travel.

