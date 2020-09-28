Lubbock Co. Commissioners vote to no longer continue disaster declaration for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, during the Lubbock County Commissioners Court, the court voted to not continue the disaster declaration for the county that was set in place due to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

There was a bit of push-back from Commissioner Gilbert Flores of Precinct 3.

“The hottest state in the nation right now is Texas,” said Flores. “I don’t know what good [these declarations] are doing. I just don’t know how to deal with it anymore.”

Commissioner Chad Seay of Precinct 4, raised the question on why the death toll was not rising with the amount of COVID-19 cases.

The Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish also chimed in, saying the current numbers rising were a demographic that’s able to withstand symptoms of the virus.

Between August 31 and September 7, the City of Lubbock reported 1,577 new COVID-19 cases. According to the city, 1,130, or roughly 71 percent, were people aged 18-24, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com

By Monday, a total of 1,422 cases of the virus were reported on the Texas Tech dashboard, which can be found HERE.

Additionally, the number of total active cases in students was at 222 on Monday.

“Obviously when [the virus] hits those over the age of 60 and 70, it’s far more fatal,” said Parrish.