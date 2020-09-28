Lubbock Co. Commissioners vote to pursue, make Buffalo Springs Lake dam eligible for $10M grant

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday afternoon, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted to go forward on helping to pursue a grant for the Buffalo Springs Lake dam and make the project eligible for the grant

Much clarification was needed to go over the scope of duties expected of Lubbock County and other participants involved with the 2015 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-Mitigation (MIT) Program.

Part of the discussion was deciding between two engineering firms and to complete the grant process- which could range up to $10 million, according to Lubbock County.

In the September 14 county commissioners meeting, the Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish said the dam at the lake was 50-years-old and had some erosion.

“Grant money will shore up areas where it’s deteriorating,” he said. “It would be a disaster for all of us if the dam broke.”

Parrish said that Lubbock County was more than happy to do a partnership in helping to obtain the grant. However, he and the other commissioners agreed that if something happened to go wrong at some point during the project, then it would fall back onto residents.

The discussion on Monday for the CBDG grant was only the beginning.

The Texas General Land Office first has to approve the grant of up to $10 million. Once the grant process is over, Parrish said the county would be willing to go forward in the project.

TGLO added that there is a 14-day comment period from the community and everything will need to be ready come October 12 when the county commissioners meet again.