LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County officials on Thursday confirmed Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 will be leaving his position on October 4.

Jackson provided EverythingLubbock.com with the following statement on Thursday:

To the voters of Lubbock County, especially those in precinct 4 who elected me to this position in 2020: I am sorry I am unable to fulfill my obligation to be your Constable for the remainder of my term. I accepted the position in 2018 after retiring from the Lubbock Police Department as a sergeant with 26 years of experience. I hoped to bring a new perspective to the office of Constable in Lubbock County. I believed my experience as a supervisor, an investigator, and a professional law enforcement officer would be strongly considered by the governing body when I recommended changes. Instead, my efforts were met with animosity. Those efforts have been continuous over the course of the past three years. I now find the position untenable. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation from the position. I did not make this decision lightly as I believe the constable is an important position, providing a vital service to the citizens of Lubbock County. Another professional opportunity has arisen for me, and I have decided to take advantage of it. Tony Jackson

Lubbock County Constable, Pct. 4

In 2022, Jackson and other constables said they were not being compensated fairly for their work and took their complaint to the Salary Grievance Committee. He previously told EverythingLubbock.com, “I found out the Lubbock County constables are actually the most overworked and underpaid constables in the state of Texas.”

The news of Jackson leaving came after Michael Hobson announced his candidacy for the Lubbock County Constable Precinct 4 in late August. Details about who would take over were not immediately available.