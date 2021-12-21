Lubbock Co. Courthouse & Annex announce upcoming Christmas, New Year’s holiday schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock County:

The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22,

2021 and remain closed December 23 and 24, 2021, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The Courthouse offices will close at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and remain closed for New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31, 2021.



Regular business hours will resume on Monday. January 3, 2022.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

