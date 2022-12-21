LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule.

The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Both will remain closed on Monday, January 2.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.