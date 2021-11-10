Lubbock Co. DA’s Office files motion to recuse itself from Nov. 5 deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Wednesday to recuse itself from a deadly shooting that occurred in South Lubbock. The reason given was that a local elected official could possibly be called as a witness.

District Attorney Sunshine Stanek confirmed that her entire office will be recused. The case will go to the office of Texas Attorney General.

In this instance, a recusal would mean the DA’s office removes itself from participating in the case in the future.

The Lubbock Police Department initially said a woman called around 4:20 p.m. November 5 and said someone had shot and killed her husband in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

According to LPD, 54-year-old Chad Read was found dead on the scene.

According to LPD, Read and another male had a verbal altercation “related to a domestic incident that turned physical,” and that shots were fired shortly after.

Many details surrounding the shooting – including the identity of a shooter – were not released by the Lubbock Police Department in the days following the fatal shooting.

LPD said in a statement Wednesday that legally suspect information could not be released because an arrest had not been made and there was “no ongoing threat to the public.”

However, numerous sources indicated to EverythingLubbock.com the shooter had a close connection to a State District Judge in Lubbock.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection to the case.