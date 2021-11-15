Lubbock Co. District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek announces re-election bid

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock County District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek announced her bid for re-election.

Stanek has held the district attorney post since being appointed to fill a vacancy by Governor Greg Abbott in November 2018.

She was then elected and sworn into office in January 2019.

Below is a press release sent to EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.



I am pleased to announce today that I will seek re-election to the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. After being appointed to the vacancy in November of 2018 by Governor Abbott, I was elected and took office, being sworn in again on January 1, 2019. I look forward to serving the citizens of Lubbock County for another term.



During some of the most strange and trying times in the history of the criminal justice system, it has been my great honor to lead this office and stand up for what is right and just. There is nothing better than punishing those who have acted criminally, pursuing justice for victims and fighting for the safety of this community.

We will continue to target violent offenders, sexual predators, and those involved in gang, drug and firearm activity. Our strong working relationship with local law enforcement, the legal community and our many community partners will continue to promote and sustain these objectives.