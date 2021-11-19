Lubbock Co. family receives gifts after losing everything in house fire, including 2 family dogs

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Cassie Caudill and her family lost everything in a fire in September, including their two dogs, just two months after they moved into their home.

On Friday, Ashley HomeStore donated several pieces of furniture and a $5,000 gift certificate to use at the store.

But Cassie said the greatest gifts were the two custom, hand-painted portraits of the family’s two dogs.

“Those dogs were our babies, so to have such a special memory of them like that is just—it’s amazing,” Caudill said. “I don’t think I could love those pictures more than I do. They’re just—they’re amazing.”

“We are thankful for the furniture—we are. We needed it…but the picture of the dogs—that’s just—no words. I have no words—that’s just the best part,” Caudill said.

