LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County family raised concerns after they have experienced several crimes on their property following the increase in Game Rooms near them.

The Thomas family has owned property along Slaton highway for over 100 years, saying they noticed a change within the past year. “The first game room it started it wasn’t that bad but it’s when all the other ones popped up that it became really bad,” said a Thomas family member who wishes to remain anonymous.

The Thomas family member tells KAMC they’ve had several unwanted visitors come on their property to beg for money, steal and even threaten their family.

“The situations that bother me the most involve my kids, people talking to my kids, people driving to my house, like a man was sitting in my front yard, maybe a foot away from my porch, talking to my kid at 6:30 in the morning. I didn’t even know game rooms opened that early,” said Thomas, “There was a lady that thought my kids were her kids and that we had kidnapped her kids and we had to call the cops and they took her to jail. There are people that drive around trying to steal farm equipment that we have to chase off.”

The Thomas family has lived in fear on their own property due to these events.

“My daughter won’t even walk 10 feet to the dumpster even though we live in the middle of a cotton field. She will not because she’s scared,” said Thomas.

The family states they get monthly visits from people who go to these game rooms,

“Some of them come up to your door when you’re in bed asleep about three o’clock in the morning,” said Helen Thomas, an 86-year-old resident on Slaton Highway who has had an increase in crime on her property as well.

“I think that the law enforcement needs to be more aware of the problem and keep a closer eye on it,” said Helen.

The family states they hope more can be done by law enforcement to ensure the safety of the area.

“I just hope that it comes to an end and that we can all feel safe. You don’t want to get it to the point of it’s too late,” said Thomas.