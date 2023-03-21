LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners on Tuesday voted against moving forward at this time on ordinances proposed to regulate game rooms.

After a discussion and public comments, the commissioners decided not to go forward with the regulations before September 11. This came the week after a series of shootings that took place at a game room, a private residence and a convenience store in Slaton. Three people were hurt, and one person was killed, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from Commissioner Jason Corley said, “The current lack of regulation has created an environment where criminal activity thrives in game rooms ranging from money laundering to drug dealing and human trafficking.”

Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar previously told EverythingLubbock.com that although the ordinance was tabled the same day of the shooting, they were actively working on a plan.

Corley stated, “Judge Curtis Parrish along with Commissioners Terrance Kovar and Gilbert Flores opposed bringing the ordinance back up for discussion despite input from numerous concerned citizens.”

During the original discussion of game rooms, Sheriff Kelly Rowe and Judge Parrish both raised questions of budget and resources. Parrish asked for the discussion to be tabled until a specific date when commissioners would consider budget issues.