LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:

Lubbock County will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 31st to gather public input for updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Plan includes Lubbock County, Cities of: Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Lubbock, New Deal, Ransom Canyon, Shallowater, Slaton, Wolfforth, ISDs: Abernathy, Frenship, Idalou, Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, New Deal, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton, South Plains College, Texas Tech University Systems, Lubbock County Hospital District, Lubbock County Water Control District #1, Reese Technology Center, and South Plains Association of Governments.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy at Main St. and Avenue G in Lubbock. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting. There will also be a Microsoft Teams option for those who are unable to attend in-person, but are still interested in getting involved in the process. https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MGE2OGVmOWUtZTFiYi00YTY0LWI0NjktYzYwNTY2MDRhYmRm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22a203f466-c532-404e-81ae-13dc50a580ed%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22c106a4ff-3b36-4b6b-987c-d9d7c6356882%22%7d

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, Inc., consultant to the project, and solicit information from citizens. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are thunderstorm wind, tornado, winter storm, hail, flood, drought, wildfire, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning, and expansive soils.

A public participation survey is available at: https://h2o.surveysparrow.com/s/Lubbock-County-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan-Update/tt-3376eec118

The goal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. Mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.

Questions about the Hazard Mitigation Plan should be addressed to H2O Partners, Inc., planning consultants for Lubbock County; Attn: Rhonda Murphy, Senior Mitigation Specialist by email at rmurphy@h2opartnersusa.com.

(Press release from Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management)