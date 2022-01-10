Lubbock Co. Judge Curtis Parrish running for re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish announced his re-election bid Monday morning.

“From day one, one of my top priorities has been–and will continue to be–public safety. Now you hear many candidates say this, but I stand here today to say, ‘I am keeping this promise,'” Parrish said.

Parrish will run against Gary Boren. Early Voting will begin February 14, and Election Day is March 1.

