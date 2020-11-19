Lubbock Co. Judge Curtis Parrish tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the office of Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish confirmed in a news release that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full news release below:

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Judge Parrish was tested Thursday morning prior to visiting with Governor Abbott, who was in Lubbock meeting with local officials about the state and local responses to the pandemic. “Currently, I am not experiencing any of the major symptoms associated with the virus,” said Judge Parrish. “I will, however, isolate and continue to work from home until I’m cleared by the doctors.”

“I continue to ask all Lubbock County citizens to be diligent in following the safety protocols. Please,

protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community as we battle the effects of this virus.”

“Thank you for your continued prayers for all of us who are victims of COVID-19.”