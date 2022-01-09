Lubbock Co. Judge Curtis Parrish to announce re-election bid on Monday, Jan. 10

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Curtis Parrish campaign:

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will hold a news conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, to announce his campaign for re-election as the Lubbock County Judge. The news conference will be held at 11:30 am in the Commissioners Court Room, 5th floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Since taking the bench in 2019, Judge Parrish has presided over more than 2600 probate, guardianship, and civil mental health cases. Additionally, Judge Parrish possesses a firm commitment to public service. “One of my top priorities from day one has been public safety,” says Judge Parrish. “While other cities are defunding their police, I believe we should continue to use our resources to recruit, train, and retain good law enforcement officers. The recent overwhelming support from the community for our deputies is evidence that we are on the right track. It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve and represent the people of Lubbock County.”

During Judge Parrish’s tenure as County Judge, he has:

Increased Support for Sheriff and Law Enforcement

Increased Support for Volunteer Fire Departments

Implemented a Comprehensive 25 Year Roads Plan

Worked with City, State and Federal leaders to bring Leprino Foods to Lubbock, creating 600 – 700 new jobs for Lubbock County

Led Lubbock County with a reasonable and rational response through the COVID-19 Pandemic

The news conference is set to begin immediately following the regular meeting of the Lubbock County Commissioners Court.

Early Voting begins February 14th, and Election Day is March 1, 2022. You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County Elections Office at 806-775-1339.

(Press release from the Curtis Parrish campaign)