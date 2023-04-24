LUBBOCK, Texas — In an effort to prevent people who get arrested from spending the rest of their lives in the court system, specialty drug courts help with accountability and treatment. Danny and June Koch are hoping to help with resources and funding to make sure these courts can provide drug offenders with a second chance.

In 2017, the Koch family lost their son, Jay, to a heroin overdose. Danny and June have vowed to help those with addiction ahead of time before it’s too late.

“He had fought addiction for half of his life and had progressively gotten worse, he had been incarcerated,” Koch said.

Koch is hosting a benefit to raise money for the drug and DWI courts. He said there are so many people changed by the program.

“I’ve seen some people there are five, six-time offenders and I’m thinking to myself, there’s no way they’re going to rehabilitate, then you come back in two to three months and they’re sober,” Koch said. “They found that niche that they needed, so they don’t give up, but they also may follow the rules.”

Judge William Eichman oversees the drug court every day, seeing case after case of those looking for a second chance.

“They’re required to meet with their probation officer, to meet with their counselor to attend NA meetings, or something of the equivalent and to undergo random drug tests, things of that nature,” Eichman said.

Judge Eichman said they saw a 50% success rate in their program with many turning their lives around.

“You know they’re hurting themselves and if we can get them back to becoming responsible adult citizens, that benefits our society as a whole,” Eichman said. “The way to do that for those people, I believe is through treatment, not sending them away to be incarcerated for multiple years.”

Danny said he is hoping the money raised at their benefit this week will help others in many ways. They’re hoping to use the money for transportation to court appointments, deposits for housing, and dental treatment for a new start with a new smile.

If you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to the address below.

Make checks out LCSCF, Mail to Danny Koch, 4414 82nd Street, Street, 212 PMB#306 Lubbock 79424.