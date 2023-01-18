LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish was named Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee.

According to a Lubbock County press release, TxDOT’s Planning and Programming (TPP) Division is initiating a corridor study for US 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico border to the Texas/Arkansas border.

“Judge Parrish’s expertise and leadership representing Lubbock County, as well as his interest in the corridor, will help inform TxDOT of the recommended improvements,” said Humberto Gonzalez, Director of TxDOT TPP in the press release. “As Chair, Judge Parrish will play a vital role in championing the US 82 Texas Corridor study and representing the study to State and Federal leaders.”

Lubbock County said the one-year study will look at the 575-mile corridor’s current condition, as well as providing long-range vision on the highway’s vital role in moving people, goods, and services across Texas.

The study beings this week and is scheduled to conclude by Spring 2024.

“Good roads are vital to our communities in West Texas and all across the state,” says Judge Curtis Parrish in the press release. “Improvements in making highways safer as well as efficiently moving the food, fiber, and fuel across the state are important for the short term and long range economy of Texas. I am honored to lead this study for the State of Texas.”

US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee members include county judges, mayors, and business leaders across the state.