Lubbock Co. jury room currently being used by Elections Office for early voting

(The following is a news release from Lubbock County)

In order to apply social distancing measures at the downtown voting location, Lubbock County’s Central Jury Room is currently being utilized by the Elections Office for early voting. The Central Jury Room is the location where jurors initially appear for service.

“In an effort to accommodate early voting and apply social distancing measures, those summoned to report for grand jury on July 6, 2020 shall instead report July 15, 2020 at 8:00am. Individuals with questions about their grand jury summons should contact 806.775.1367.”

For questions concerning this release, please contact Dean Stanzione, Director of Court Administration, at dstanzione@lubbockcounty.gov or 806.775.1360

