LUBBOCK, Texas — Jared Castle, 30, was charged with seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Castle was arrested in the 4500 block of 65th Street on May 11.

Court records said a Cyber Tip prompted an investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Police Department. Special Agents learned the Cyber Tip was linked to others that were reported in December of 2020 and January of 2021.

Investigators discovered Castle was in possession of images that showed child sexual abuse, court documents stated. The FBI was notified of the case, but court records said it “would not be presented federally due to case backlog.”

Court records indicated the investigation was ongoing. As of Monday, Castle remained at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on a combined $150,000 bond.