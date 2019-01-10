Lubbock Co. man charged with making child pornography

Image of Nigel Michael Hargrove from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Image of Nigel Michael Hargrove from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - A grand jury indicted Nigel Michael Hargrove, 21, of Lubbock County for production of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography. The indictment was filed in federal court on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said two people came forward to the Shallowater Police Department on November 22. They said Hargrove was related to one of them and he was living with them.

They said two children, also living in the same household, told them that Hargrove took naked pictures of them. Police examined the computer and found a number of sexual images of the two kids. Four kids said Hargrove photographed them.

One child said Hargrove sexually abused him.

According to the complaint, in one case, the image depicted Hargrove touching the child inappropriately.

There were other images, according to the complaint. One of the images was a girl “approximately seven to eight old,” sexually touching a boy of about the same age. Another image depicted a woman sexually abusing a prepubescent girl.

Jail records indicated that Hargrove was arrested on December 27 and has remained in jail since that time.