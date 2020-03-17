Lubbock Co. man gets jail time for his children left alone, died in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wesley Lance Harvey, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars on Tuesday. He admitted he left his children unattended at home in November 2018. The home burned while he was gone, and all four children died.

“Deputies responded to a structure fire at 14002 CR 1430 in Lubbock County,” an arrest warrant said. “Members of the Woodrow fire department entered the residence and retrieved all four of the children, Elijay Lucas (7 yoa), Kenneth Harvey (4yoa), Twilah Harvey (3yoa), and Weslynn Harvey (2 yoa), from the residence.”

Harvey’s wife was at work and Harvey left the children alone for roughly an hour, according to court records. There was a space heater in the home which was listed as a possible cause of the fire at the time.

Court records said the charge in his guilty plea was a state jail felony.

