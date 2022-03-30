LUBBOCK, Texas – It was only after Enrique Cuvillier told officers he killed a woman that they treated the death of Denise Evalyn Rardeen, 53, as a murder. Wednesday, Cuvillier, 36, was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

In February 2016, a grand jury charged Cuvillier, age 30 at the time, with the murder of Rardeen, 53, in the 7300 block of County Road 6100 (just outside of Idalou).

Officers were called on December 29, 2015, and found Rardeen’s body with “no signs of foul play.” According to public statements early in the case, officers originally believed Rardeen died from natural causes.

At 4:08 a.m. the next day, officers were called to check out a pickup truck in front of the sheriff’s office. One of the men in the truck was Cuvillier.

He told officers he killed Rardeen. He was arrested, but investigators waited until he was no longer under the influence of narcotics before they questioned him. He admitted he strangled her to death because he was upset that she cheated on him with another man, or so he believed.

“I kept choking her more, because she kept coming back to life,” Cuvillier was quoted as saying during testimony this week.

The defendant carried the victim to the bedroom. “I finished her in the bedroom,” he was quoted as saying.

Cuvillier went into a sentencing trial, starting Monday.

137th District Court, Judge William R. Eichman heard his guilty plea last week. The judge then heard from witnesses this week before deciding on a sentence.