LUBBOCK, Texas – Beset by decades of scandal after scandal, Lubbock County took a step to rebuild the office of medical examiner. But voters, not elected officials, get the final say.

On Monday, county commissioners approved a November 7 election for a bond issue to pay for a new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. If approved, local taxpayers will pick up roughly $35.3 million of the cost with federal funds contributing another $10 million. The impact will be $15 per year in property tax for the owner of a $200,000 home.

Owner: Lubbock County

Lubbock County Architect: Dekker Perrich Sabatini, Albuquerque, NM

Dekker Perrich Sabatini, Albuquerque, NM Lab Design: Crime Lab Design, Southfield, MI

Crime Lab Design, Southfield, MI Construction Manager at Risk: Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., Lubbock

Artist rendering from Lubbock County

Artist rendering from Lubbock County

Image provided by Lubbock County

Image provided by Lubbock County

Since late 2019, Lubbock County autopsies have been done in Tarrant County. As of Wednesday, there were 25 autopsies that were pending for more than one year. Some autopsy results take 14 to 18 months with families waiting to get a final death certificate.

In 2022, Lubbock County needed 658 autopsies – all done in Tarrant County in a relationship that “soured.” The arrangement ends on September 30. But what happens to someone who dies on October 1?

“We’re working on that,” said current Chief Medical Examiner Charles Addington.

EverythingLubbock.com learned the county is negotiating for autopsies to be done locally, but the details are not yet public.

Vision for the project: Design a state-of-the-art facility whose systems and spaces support a mission of professionalism and ethics, enhance safety, security, and throughput for the region, allow for recruitment of top staff, and enhance public trust, for the next 30 years or more. – Source: Lubbock County fact sheet

Addington freely admitted, “I am family practice and E.R. I am not a board-certified forensic pathologist.”

“I was chosen because I’ve had the ability to lead numerous things,” Addington said. “I had the privilege and fortune of taking over July the 13th of 2020. And probably two days later I presented the budget.”

Prior to that, Lubbock County Chief Medical Examiners Sam Andrews and John Lang resigned in quick succession. Under Andrews, a private contractor that ran operations for the ME’s office was accused of selling body parts for research – a claim the company denied.

Lang resigned effective immediately before a county commissioner’s meeting the same day Addington was appointed. Commissioners settled out of court for claims of discrimination leveled against Lang.

Before Lang, under Sridhar Natarajan, there was backlog of cases in the ME’s office. Before that, Dr. Jerry Spencer was accused of keeping breast implants from bodies without permission. He retired. And before that, Dr. Ralph Erdmann made national news after he was accused of faking autopsy reports.

Addington was quick to remind everyone, the scandals were before his time.

MEO — Proposed 31,440 SF facility located west of North Holly Avenue and south of Kent Street on an 8.15-acre parcel of county owned land. – Source: Lubbock County fact sheet.

“Hopefully in the last three years, the reputation has changed,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to provide a facility that I can get a chief medical examiner.”

Along with that first budget in the summer of 2020, Addington provided a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year plan, which would come to eventually include the design for a new facility. At present, Lubbock County spends more than $200,000 per year to rent a building in which no autopsies were performed for nearly 4 years.

If the bond earns the blessing of Lubbock County voters, Addington thinks other counties will rely on Lubbock and the facility should serve a population of one million.

“We’re building a state-of-the-art facility where people actually want to come and work,” Addington said. It will last 25 to 30 years, he said.

Capacity includes…. Autopsy room with 8 stations (2 set up for training) Portable x-ray and a CT-scanner Special autopsy (non-routine or risk assessment) room Cooler to accommodate up to 205 decedents Freezer for up to 90 decedents Decedents brought through an enclosed sally-port for safety & security

Source: Lubbock County fact sheet.

“If you want an honest, ethical and moral opinion, the people in this county deserve to have their loved ones and their decedents taken care of in this county,” Addington said.

Office Manager Bambi Trevino said, “I get phone calls every day from family members of the kids who do not want their loved ones to be sent off to another county to be examined.”

“We’re never going to be accredited with standards of excellence or standards of care without this new building,” she added.

During the meeting to approve an election date, County Commissioner Jordan Rackler said, “What we’ve been doing is not working. I’m getting emails and phone calls looking for, ‘My husband has been deceased for a year and we haven’t got any information on him. Can you find what’s going on?’ There needs to be a change.”

Commissioner Terrance Kovar said he heard nothing negative about the proposal from his constituents.

Kovar said, “They want to keep their loved ones at home. They want a facility that’s going to take care of it.”

PPE Storage Building — 3,460 SF, metal building, separate from the ME’s office building will be for storage of emergency personnel protection equipment for Lubbock County Emergency Management. – Source: Lubbock County fact sheet

In the same meeting, County Judge Curtis Parrish said, “I’ve already been contacted by several county judges in the area saying, ‘Let’s partner with you. You can’t build this fast enough.’”

“We are a medical community,” Parrish said. “This is just a part of that medical community, and we’re building basically a surgical center for deceased.”

“It’s not inexpensive, but it is what this county needs,” Parrish said.

Projected cost as of August, 2023: $45,300,000

$45,300,000 Proposed Funding: $10,000,000 in ARPA funds

$10,000,000 in ARPA funds Remaining Funds from county bonds put to voters on November 7, 2023

Ahead of the November vote, a former Contract Senior Forensic Pathologist with the Lubbock County Medical Examiner reached out to EverythingLubbock.com saying the proposal is way too expensive and voters should turn it down.

Doctor Stephen Pustilnik conducted autopsies from 2015 – 2018 in Lubbock County. He since has become the Chief Medical Examiner in Fort Bend County. He said he was able to design a new facility for less than $5 million (one project at $3.2 million and a second at $1.75 million) to serve an area that is bigger and growing more rapidly than Lubbock.

“It’s a complete and utter waste,” Pustilnik said of the proposed Lubbock facility. “Tell the commissioners court, the people in Lubbock should not be put into debt for $35 million. For what? They should be paying 7 million!”

As for Lubbock doing the autopsies for other West Texas counties and cities, Pustilnik said, “It’s pie in the sky. There’s too much competition up there.”

Two private companies in Lubbock perform autopsy services for various government agencies in the West Texas region. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to both companies to offer a chance to comment. EverythingLubbock.com also reached out to Tarrant County for a comment.

Click here to see a fact sheet from Lubbock County on the proposed project.

To react or comment on social media, click here.