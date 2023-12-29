LUBBOCK, Texas – In November, Lubbock County voters passed a $35 million bond for a new medical examiner’s facility. On Jan. 9, the county will break ground on the upgraded office that’s located West of N Holly St. and south of E Kent St.

The county’s current medical examiner’s office is near S Loop 289 and Quaker Ave. It’s a place they’ve been leasing from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center since 2009. The current rent is more than $200,000 per year.

For nearly four years, the county was outsourcing forensic pathology to Fort Worth, but as of Oct. 1, autopsies are back to being performed in Lubbock. Bambi Trevino, operations manager for the Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, said her team’s work will get much easier once the new facility opens, which county officials estimate will be in March 2026.

“We feel like we’re living in the past right now,” Trevino said. “Everything is outdated, it’s dingy, it’s old. Technology is constantly moving in forensic pathology, and we haven’t been doing that. We haven’t been moving along with what needs to happen.”

Trevino said the 10,000-square-foot facility in South Lubbock is past its prime. She explained how the HVAC system doesn’t filter out air properly which puts her entire crew’s health at risk.

“We’re breathing in the decomposition air essentially,” Trevino said. “My office is right next to the suite because there’s nowhere else to put me. The admins are breathing the same thing. There’s no separation there like there needs to be. It’s not set up for what we’re doing.”

The current office can store up to 35 bodies inside. Trevino said around 20 more could fit in the freezer out back, but not easily.

“We work hard to do the best that we can under the circumstances,” Trevino said. The employees love what they do. It’s not easy, but somebody has to do it.”

Working in confined spaces can be a daily struggle for Trevino’s team.

“There’s one suite for all of the bodies, and the new building will have eight stations available,” Trevino said. “There’s going to be a drastic change with this new building. There will be more security, better facilities and everything will be in-house.

Precinct 1 commissioner, Terence Kovar, said the new 31,000-square-foot facility will better suit the area.

“This is something all our loved ones are needing and our community needs,” Kovar said. “We’re growing and we’re not going to stop growing. As the population increases, so does the passing of our loved ones.”

Trevino said she looks forward to the upgraded space that will allow her staff to work in a more modern and efficient manner.

“We want to be able to take care of the loved ones appropriately,” Trevino said. “We’re doing that now, But it could be better.”

The total 2-year construction project costs about $45 million. Kovar said the bond money takes a couple of months to kick in, but they’ll get started with $10 million the county has already received in federal funding.