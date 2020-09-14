Lubbock Co. pursues $10M grant to fix Buffalo Springs Lake dam

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court approved going after a $10 million grant to bring improvement to the Buffalo Springs Lake dam.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said the dam at the lake is 50-years-old and has seen some erosion.

“Grant money will shore up areas where it’s deteriorating,” he said. “It would be a disaster for all of us if the dam broke.”

Parrish said the county tries to go after grant money as much as they can to have the dam shored up, as well as get improvements and corrections made to it so that it can serve the people of the county for the next 50 years.

Parrish quoted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as saying the dam was considered high risk, and the county wanted to take advantage of the grant money to help mitigate the dam and make it safe.