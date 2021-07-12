Lubbock Co. receives recognition for transparency efforts from Texas Comptroller

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock County:

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Lubbock County is the latest local government entity to achieve specific transparency goals through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program. Lubbock County received a star in the area of Traditional Finances, which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making their spending and revenue information available. Lubbock County becomes only the 15th county in Texas to achieve this goal.

Transparency Stars recognizes local government entities that provide easy online access to important financial data.

“By providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, Lubbock County has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers. This effort achieves the goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program,” Hegar said. “I am pleased to award Lubbock County a star for its accomplishments.”

“This recognition by the Comptroller’s office is a testimony of the dedicated work by the Lubbock County Auditor and her amazing staff,” says Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. “Transparency in our finances is one of Kathy Williams’ top priorities, and shows Lubbock County’s commitment to sound, conservative fiscal budgeting.”

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency. Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of:

Traditional Finances,

Contracts and Procurement,

Economic Development,

Public Pensions, and

Debt Obligations.

For more information on the program, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website.

(Press release from Lubbock County)