LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Cole Shooter on Wednesday announced he would not seek a third term.

“When I announced my intention to run for the position of Lubbock County Republican Party chairman back in 2019, I said I would only serve for two terms as is the general tradition for LCRP chairmen,” Shooter said. “Now that I am wrapping up my second term in office, my goal is to help ensure a smooth transition and give my successor the training and advice necessary to succeed in this role.”

Shooter has served in his position since 2020 and been involved with the county party since 2004.

A press release from the party stated, “As a reminder, filing to be on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, Primary begins Saturday, November 11.”

For more information, contact Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or email office@lubbockgop.org.