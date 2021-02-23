Lubbock Co. residents eligible for help after bitterly cold winter storm

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

On February 22, 2021, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved an additional 31 Texas counties to be added to President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. Lubbock County was included in this updated list. All Lubbock County residents who believe they are eligible for individual assistance due to damage caused by Winter Storm Uri (this does not include insurance deductibles or energy costs) are encouraged to utilize the link and phone number below to begin the FEMA individual assistance process.

Apply for FEMA individual assistance here: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

To read Governor Abbott’s announcement, visit gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-announces-approval-of-additional-31-counties-for-major-disaster-declaration.

To view responses from FEMA to some common rumors regarding financial assistance following Winter Storm Uri, visit mylubbock.info/fema-rumors.

