LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a school bus Monday morning near Reese Center, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the area of State Highway 114 and County Road 6700.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved two vehicles.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the crash.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by the DPS.