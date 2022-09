LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO.

LCSO said in a press release that the highway was shut down from Hockley County Line to Research Boulevard and asked that the public avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The crash was being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.