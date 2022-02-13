LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe released a statement on Friday that addressed the upcoming 2022 elections and his endorsement of candidates.

You can ready Sheriff Rowe’s statement below:

Although it has been refreshing during this election season to hear candidates placing a significant portion of their campaign emphasis on law and order with a clear tough on crime theme, I have remained clear throughout that I would not be making any official endorsements. As the current President of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas I fully understand my responsibility to represent our entire statewide constituency consistently, and most importantly, in a non-partisan manner. I recognize that in developing strategies and messaging, materials and media may be used that could suggest and imply some level of endorsement for particular candidates.

Regardless of these circumstances I again want to be clear that I have not, nor will be making any formal endorsements of candidates running in this current election cycle at the local, state or national levels, and any implication to the contrary is simply incorrect.

Sincerely,

Kelly S. Rowe

Sheriff

Lubbock County