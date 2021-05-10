Lubbock Co. Sheriff responds to deadly officer-involved shooting, asks public to not resist officers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said during a press conference Monday that the deputy who shot and killed a suspect in an officer-involved shooting acted appropriately.

Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a domestic violence at a home near 50th Street and Research Boulevard call just after 9:00 p.m. November 26, 2020. Deputies later located Michael Pena, 31, a few miles away.

Pena was shot after a confrontation with the deputies and taken to University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Rowe said while the situation was tragic, the deputy acted right, given the situation.

“The actions of the deputy that night were a textbook example of how we train our officers and what we expect from them when they’re faced with this type of situation,” he said.

Rowe asked the public to disregard those on social media who suggest people resist and not comply with officers.

“We have a lot of individuals out there suggesting on social media and everything else to resist, to fight . . . we just can’t have that,” he said. “Follow those instructions.”

Rowe suggested the public instead use official means to complain about officers who they feel acted inappropriately in a situation.

“During the point that officer has you stopped and indicates that you are lawfully detained,” he said, “you need to follow the officer’s instructions.”

LCSO also released bodycam footage of the incident Monday. Use the video player above to watch.