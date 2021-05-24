Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office continues investigating death of 1-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation Monday saying a 1-year-old later died from injuries sustained when the mother struck the baby in her vehicle on Sunday, according to a news release from LCSO.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., deputies were called to Covenant Children’s, 4000 24th Street, in reference to the baby who was brought to the ER, LCSO said.

Deputies were told the 1-year-old suffered serious injuries.

According to the investigation, the mother was leaving her home in the 1700 block of FM 179 when she struck the baby while backing out of the driveway.

The baby was taken to Covenant Children’s by a private vehicle and was later pronounced dead, LCSO said.

The case remained under investigation Monday.