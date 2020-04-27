Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding Wrench-a-Part burglary suspects

Breaking News
[photos of suspects provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help to identify three suspects who investigators said burglarized the Wrench-a-Part, located on Slaton Highway.

The suspects in the photographs were wanted by LCSO for theft of audio equipment, according to a news release.

The suspects were believed to be two white men in their 40s and/or a white or Hispanic woman in her 30s or 40s.

For anyone who may have information that may lead to the suspects’ arrested, LCSO said for them to call (806) 775-1406.

