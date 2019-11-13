Lubbock Co. sues long list of companies saying 77.6 million pills distributed locally as fraudulent misconduct

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County sued a long list of pharmaceutical companies on Tuesday, accusing them of contributing to an opioid epidemic nationwide which harmed local residents.

“Few places in Texas suffered more than Lubbock County,” the lawsuit said. Lubbock County claims that pharmaceutical companies failed to make sure that opioid pain killers were provided strictly for medical need.

E.M.S. reported that it responded to 190 suspected overdoses in 2016, 49 of which resulted in death. court records

The lawsuit said opioids are addictive and, if abused, deadly. The lawsuit said pharmaceutical companies made billions of dollars in profits while local residents and local governments were left to suffer from the fallout.

“From 2006 to 2012, there were 77,595,883 prescription pain pills supplied to Lubbock County, enough for 41 pills per person per year—well above state and national averages,” the lawsuit said.

“The trend has continued in Lubbock County and, as a direct result, the number of overdoses and overdose deaths have mushroomed. In 2016, University Medical Center E.M.S. reported that it responded to 190 suspected overdoses, 49 of which resulted in death (a 26 percent increase over the previous year).”

CLICK HERE to read the lawsuit and to see the long list of companies Lubbock County sued.

