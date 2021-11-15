Lubbock Co. takes next step, designation of nearly $60 million in federal aid

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners approved application criteria for more than $58.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The county has access to more than $60.3 million of ARPA funding.

Lubbock County meets in joint session with the Lubbock City Council on Wednesday to collaborate on aid, especially as it relates to small business help.

During the Monday meeting, the commissioners heard about the federal requirements for funding –especially as it relates to new equipment for volunteer firefighters.

Read for Yourself

Awards Attachment funding for Lubbock County American Rescue Plan

The current funding designation by Lubbock County left a little less than $1.8 million of funding unassigned. The designation called for $10 million for a medical examiner’s building. It called for more than $2 million for various volunteer fire departments in Lubbock County. It also called for $5 million for small business economic assistance, $7 million to repair McMillan Dam at Buffalo Springs Lake and a list of other items.

ARPA is a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Among other things, it provided $350 billion for state and local governments. NACO, the National Association of Counties, said $65.1 billion of the money was “direct, flexible aid to every county in America.”

NACO provided the following list of ARPA funding amounts

Bailey County $1,359,668

Borden County $127,032

Cochran County $554,162

Crosby County $1,114,345

Dawson County $2,472,265

Dickens County $429,461

Floyd County $1,109,489

Gaines County $4,174,569

Garza County $1,209,910

Hale County $6,488,724

Hockley County $4,471,559

Kent County $148,010

Lamb County $2,504,314

Lubbock County $60,324,387

Lynn County $1,155,912

Motley County $233,086

Scurry County $3,244,362

Terry County $2,396,318

Yoakum County $1,692,398

