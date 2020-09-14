Lubbock Co. tax rate approved, added revenue goes to sheriff and firefighters

LUBBOCK, Texas– Three of five Lubbock County Commissioners voted to approve the same tax rate for Lubbock County at $0.339978 per $100 for the tax year 2020.

Included in that rate is additional money for public safety for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and 11 volunteer fire departments surrounding the county, said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Parrish said this was a good first step for the county even though it is not as much money as the sheriff said he needed.

“We will keep our streets safe and we can keep the good deputies working here for Lubbock County,” he said. “This is a good first step here for the people of Lubbock County.”

He added this will be able to help the sheriff’s office retain good officers.

According to the Lubbock County Appraisal District, the average home in Lubbock County is $157,000. Parrish said the appraisal went up approximately 4 percent.

Additionally, Parrish said the average home in the county for Lubbock County taxes will see an increase of $9.02 for the whole year.

“We’re able to add an additional $2 million to our sheriff’s department and add an additional half a million dollars to our volunteer firefighters in our growing county,” he said. “This money will help to beat that growth. Hopefully, get ahead of it a little bit.”

Parrish mentioned that Commissioner Chad Seay made an amendment to meet the growth by using their savings account.

“That is for a rainy day,” Parrish said. “So if we are going to be fiscally prudent, fiscally conservative, we need to make sure we’re passing a budget. Need-space budget, not a want-space budget. Use that tax money to meet those needs.”

