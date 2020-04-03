Lubbock coaches, athletes win All-State swimming & diving awards

TEXAS — The Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association released its awards for the 2019-2020 season on Friday, and several Lubbock-area coaches and athletes were honored.

Following an impressive season that saw the girl’s team win the Conference 5A State Title, Lubbock high coach David “Trey” Hayes won the state’s Coach of the Year award.

Lubbock high assistant coach Dakota Tefertiller was also honored, winning the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Five total Lubbock divers made the 5A All-State teams. On the girls’ side, Lubbock High’s Payton Props and Alyssa Britt both made the All-State First Team.

Coronado’s Rhett Hensley and Monterey’s Adrian Jimenez both made the 5A boys First Team, while Coronado’s Kaleb Vaughn made the Second Team.