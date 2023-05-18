LUBBOCK, Texas — The Rally Around LBK Business Expo will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Rally Around LBK is the largest business to business expo trade show on the South Plains, according to an announcement from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The Lubbock Chamber said the event “will provide attendees with the opportunity to discover new products and services, learn about local businesses and connect with other professionals in the community.”

The event is free to chamber members. For all others, admission is $5.00 at the door.

