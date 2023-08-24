LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock girl, Eden Wooten, was heartbroken after she attempted to invite her classmates to her birthday party on Wednesday, but was met with negativity. With the help of a Lubbock car club, Eden was able to have an amazing birthday party with a big surprise too.

Eden’s mom, Kensy McClaran, took to social media Tuesday evening to share what the 11-year-old had experienced after she tried to pass out birthday invitations at school. Some classmates laughed at Eden, threw the invitations in the trash, returned it to her cubby and two even tore them up, said the post.

“Eden has no idea what she did wrong for the children in her class to act like they did,” McClaran wrote.

McClaran said she took to social media to tell people that “bullying is not the right way,” but was “blessed at the same time, not knowing what’s about to happen.”

McClaran’s post has over 1,000 shares and 2,500 likes. People in the Lubbock community decided to come together to give Eden the special day she deserves.

The Premiere Auto Group gifted Eden and her family Dallas Cowboys tickets as well as a two-night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge. The Lubbock car club, Hub City Head Turners came to Eden’s birthday party at Chuck-E-Cheese on Wednesday to make her birthday special.

“I’m just happy that people are here,” Eden said. Eden said she was not expecting that many people to be at her party.

“We wanted to make sure she felt extremely special,” said Randon Blacklock, owner of Premiere Auto Group. “We are here to support the kids, show our kids love and as a father, I would never want something like that for my daughter.”

Michael Felan of Head Turners car club said the organization tries to go to events like this to “come together and try to life up one another.”

“I would like to say thank you to the Lubbock community for coming out and loving my girl like she’s their own,” McClaran said.