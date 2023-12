LUBBOCK, Texas — Goldmine Collectibles is hosting comics and cocoa with Claus on December 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2606 50th Street, said a social media post.

The event will offer free cocoa, crafts, goodies and pictures with Santa Claus.

There will also be a special appearance from Uta from One Piece who will be hanging out a limited number of special bags as well as autographing any posters and merch, the post said.

