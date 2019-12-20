Lubbock comment goes viral, “I’m white and more privileged than you”

LUBBOCK, Texas — A social media post went viral and was accompanied by allegations that a Lubbock Cooper High School student made racist remarks.

A young woman that EverythingLubbock.com is not identifying by name said in a social media video, “Where is your birth certificate?”

“See if you actually belong here,” the girl said in the video. “Gonner!”

“At least I’m white and more privileged than you,” she also said. She was harshly criticized on social media.

In response, the girl said on Twitter, “I am sorry to whoever I offended. I know what I said was wrong and I am paying for it.”

She also pointed out that she was responding to someone else who made a racial comment against her.

On Twitter, many of the comments related to her apology were negative. For example, one person wrote to her “You deserve whatever you’re getting.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Cooper ISD for comment, and Superintendent Keith Bryant released the following statement below:

“Lubbock-Cooper ISD administrators have been made aware of a series of videos posted to social media in which an individual identified by the poster as a Lubbock-Cooper ISD student makes derogatory and racially-charged comments.

The inappropriate and troubling remarks made in these videos are in no way reflective of the values of Lubbock-Cooper ISD. Our administrators and staff work tirelessly to promote equality, respect, and kindness. Our goal is to maintain a learning atmosphere where ALL students feel safe and valued. We do not condone racist speech or actions, discrimination, or intolerance in any form.

As a school district, we do not take lightly our role in positively influencing the lives of our students. While students are at school or participating in school activities, we are able to oversee their interactions and provide guidance and direction. A public school district has limited authority over the actions of students outside of school; outside of school, our students’ parents are responsible for providing supervision.

Our pledge to our community is to continue doing all that we can to promote a positive setting of acceptance, love, and respect so that we can grow future leaders who will do the same in our society.”

