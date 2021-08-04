Lubbock community celebrates National Night Out

LUBBOCK Texas- The Lubbock community coordinated three events for National Night Out to help unite community and help fight crime.

The three events took place at the Mae Simmons Center, Patterson Library and the Maggie Trejo Supercenter.

Alice Lozado, President of the Lubbock Neighborhood Association, said there is great importance in hosting National Night Out events.

“One of the things that we deal with in our neighborhood association meetings and concerns that come up sometimes are about crime,” said Lozado. “What connecting neighbors does is that it can help deter crime, because if neighbors are connecting with each other, it sends out a message to people out there thinking they can burglarize a place or vandalize a place.”

Lozado said that police, fire fighters are also considered neighbors who can help fight crime alongside community.

“They’re all considered part of our community,” said Lozado. “It’s always good so that neighbors in our community know who they are, know about them, and feel confident that they are there and available should they ever need them.”

Juan Chadis, councilmember for district 1, said it’s important when neighbors see something out of norm to contact the police.

“You are your neighbor’s protector,” said Chadis “Call the non-emergency number, let LPD decide if they need to come out or not, don’t just see something and walk away.”

Nathan White, assistant Chief with the Lubbock Police Department, said police needs the community’s help fight crimes.

“We can’t do our job without the community so, we rely on the community to interact with us, to call us if something is happening in somebody’s neighborhood,” said White, “We want to know about it.”