Lubbock community cheering for Roosevelt Middle School student with rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma

LUBBOCK, Texas — Roosevelt Middle School cheerleader, Emma Gast, was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma back in August. Since then, her team and others across the South Plains have shown support.

“Roosevelt cheerleaders, they wear green bows at all the games, Tahoka did that, Frenship, so a lot of different communities supporting by wearing the green,” said Emma’s parents, Lacey and Aaron Gast.

Green is the awareness color for lymphoma, and B-cell lymphoma is a very rare type of cancer. Only 40 children have been diagnosed with it nationally in the past five years.

“They said it was the size of an adult fist, like right here in my chest,” said Emma. “I have six rounds of chemo and we just got done with my second one, and not next week but the week after that I have my third round of chemo and we are hoping to be done after that.”

With the different types of treatment Emma is undergoing, she wasn’t able to participate in school activities. For her, not being able to cheer for the first time has been a challenge.

“I went to camp and everything but I was really sad about not being able to do it,” said Emma. “But I do have amazing cheer coaches and teammates.”

Her team, coaches and even strangers have lended a hand and shown support for Emma’s fight. A Facebook page was even started called ‘Cheering For Emma’ all to share her journey and spread awareness of childhood cancer.