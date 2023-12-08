LUBBOCK, Texas — Exceptional Community Hospital located at 6401 Spur 327 is now accepting Medicare and Medicaid in addition to all commercial insurance plans.

“We are excited to be serving the Lubbock community and to announce that we are now accepting Medicare and Medicaid in addition to all commercial insurance plans,” said Dr. Satish Patel, Medical Director for Exceptional Community Hospital – Lubbock. “Expanding our ability to care for more people by accepting additional insurance plans is a win for everyone.”

A press release said board-certified doctors and staff are capable of treating patients quickly and efficiently with little to no wait time, and if hospitalization is required, they are cared for in the hospital’s inpatient wing.

“When patients have more choices of where they can go for their emergency needs, they can pick the best option and not have to worry about insurance coverage,” said Patel.