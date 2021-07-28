Lubbock Community invited to 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event

There’s so much to enjoy about the annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event —particularly the environment to relax, have fun, and create memories with your children and family – moms, dads, grandparents, cousins, uncles, and aunts – familia!

It’s happening Saturday Aug. 7 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but those who are pre-registered can check in as early as 5 a.m.

Pre-registering helps get a headcount of how much food to prepare – thanks to member associations. Also, bring your coffee cups and meet folks from Northwest Little League who will fill up your cup with hot coffee in the morning, as well as answer questions about the next baseball season.

Various activities will be available including Pilates by Omni Pilates, build your own Tackle Box with Home Depot, there will also be other games, and even an opportunity for selfies and photos with Metro by T-Mobile, a special announcement by the Liggett Law Group, P.C., and so much more!

Los Hermanos Familia is all about strengthening families and building community and make it a point to have a relaxing day of fishing and fun activities just for you!

Los Hermanos Familia is collecting items for kinship families and they need your help. Bring a new children’s pair of socks, underwearm, slippers, or mittens and get a FREE t-shirt! One item per person for a t shirt. (While supplies last).

(Press release provided by Los Hermanos Familia.)