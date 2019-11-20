Lubbock community invited to 27th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner

Sara Lattimore, Director of Missions at First United Methodist Church, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the event.

It will be held Saturday, November 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the FUMC Christian Life Center located between 13th and Avenues O and M.

The Lubbock community is welcome to eat a dinner prepared by volunteers with donations from local businesses. First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners.

Approximately 200 volunteers participate in the event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities. Since its inception in 1993, over 24,000 people have received a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

(Press release by FUMC.)

